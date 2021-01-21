US House Speaker to Discuss Trump Impeachment Timeline in 'Another Few Days'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that in the next few days she will hold consultations about when to submit the article impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that in the next few days she will hold consultations about when to submit the article impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

"We will be in another few days ... I will be talking with the managers [of impeachment chosen from the House members] as to when the Senate will be ready for the trial of the then President of the United States for his role in instigating an insurrection on the Capitol of the United States, on our democracy to undermine the will of the people," Pelosi said during a press briefing.

Last week, the House impeached Trump for inciting insurrection after a group of his supporters entered the US Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to protest legislators certifying electoral slates from US states that Trump claims are invalid and robbed him of election victory.

The Senate's subsequent role is to sit as a court of impeachment and vote to acquit or convict the former president.

"We had to wait for the Senate to be in session. They have now informed us they are ready to receive. The question is... how the trial will proceed. But we are ready," Pelosi said.

The noted further proceedings will happen soon, adding "we must do it."

The US Constitution requires a two-thirds Senate vote to convict Trump.