UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US In Talks With Russia On Returning Islamic State Detainees From Syria - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

US in Talks With Russia on Returning Islamic State Detainees From Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States is engaged in talks with Russia on the issue of the return of Russian foreign fighters who are detained in Syria, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've also been talking with the Russians. There are large numbers of detainees and family members from Russia," the State Department official said. "The Russians have shown some interest in getting these people back, but that's still in an early stage."

Related Topics

Syria Russia United States Family From

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

31 minutes ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

32 minutes ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

32 minutes ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

32 minutes ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

29 minutes ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.