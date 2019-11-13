US in Talks With Russia on Returning Islamic State Detainees From Syria - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States is engaged in talks with Russia on the issue of the return of Russian foreign fighters who are detained in Syria, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've also been talking with the Russians. There are large numbers of detainees and family members from Russia," the State Department official said. "The Russians have shown some interest in getting these people back, but that's still in an early stage."