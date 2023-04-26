UrduPoint.com

US Installed Logistics System In Ukraine To Track Supplied Weapons, Munitions - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 11:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States installed over the last several months a NATO-standard logistics tracking system in Ukraine to monitor the weapons supplied to Kiev, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and US European Command head Christopher Cavoli said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We, over the last few months, have fielded to Ukraine a NATO standard logistics tracking system, and they give us access to their networks to monitor that. So, as we inventory stuff, we ingest it into the log fast, and then they track it as it goes forward. This is their system of tracking and we watch over their shoulder," Cavoli told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Cavoli said the US Defense Attache Office in Kiev conducts inspections with the on-site inspection currently taking place in Odessa and another one being scheduled for next Thursday.

In those cases when the security situation on the ground is not conducive for on-site inspections, the US Defense Department barcodes the critical pieces of equipment and issues hand-held scanners for Ukrainians to inventory those items, Cavoli added.

According to the latest joint oversight report by three Offices of Inspector General published in March, the Biden administration's watchdogs have not found any significant waste, fraud or abuse with respect to funds committed by the United States to Ukraine as part of the more than $113 billion appropriated by Congress to support Kiev amid Russia's special military operation there.

