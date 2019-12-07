UrduPoint.com
US Interrogates 6 Saudi Nationals After Shooting At Florida Naval Base - Reports

Sat 07th December 2019

US Interrogates 6 Saudi Nationals After Shooting at Florida Naval Base - Reports

The US authorities have detained six Saudi citizens for questioning following a mass shooting at a US Naval base in Florida, Fox News TV channel reported, citing a high-placed source in the US government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US authorities have detained six Saudi citizens for questioning following a mass shooting at a US Naval base in Florida, Fox news tv channel reported, citing a high-placed source in the US government.

On Friday, a Saudi national, identified by US media as Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a cadet in a US Navy flight training program, opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing three people and injuring another eight before being gunned down by police officers.

The incident follows Wednesday's shooting at another US naval facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where a gunman killed two civilian workers and wounding a third before shooting himself dead.

