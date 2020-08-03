UrduPoint.com
US-Israeli Venture To Manufacture 'Iron Dome' Missile Defense In United States - Raytheon

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

US-Israeli Venture to Manufacture 'Iron Dome' Missile Defense in United States - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The US defense contractor Raytheon and Israeli company Rafael signed an agreement to begin producing a version of Israel's Iron Dome missile defense in the United States, according to a press release published on Monday.

"The new partnership, called Raytheon RAFAEL Area Protection Systems, anticipates finalizing a site location before the end of the year," Raytheon said in a press release.

The facility will produce the Iron Dome Weapon System, which consists of the Tamir interceptor and launcher, and the SkyHunter missile, a US derivative of Tamir.

"Both Tamir and SkyHunter intercept incoming cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems and short-range targets such as rockets, artillery, mortars and other aerial threats," the release said.

In Israel, Raytheon and Raphael have partnered for more than a decade to develop the Iron Dome, the world's most-used system with more than 2,500 operational intercepts and a success rate exceeding 90 percent, according to the release.

The US Army plans to begin testing Iron Dome batteries manufactured in Israel at the White Sands Missile Range in the state of New Mexico with a goal of operational deployment at Fort Bliss in the state of Texas as early as September 2021, the Army said in a recent press release.

