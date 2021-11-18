UrduPoint.com

US Judge Grants Novatek CFO Gyetvay's Request To Lift Curfew Requirement

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:55 PM

A US court granted on Thursday Novatek chief financial officer Mark Gyetvay's request to lift his curfew requirement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) A US court granted on Thursday Novatek chief financial officer Mark Gyetvay's request to lift his curfew requirement.

"The Amended Appearance bond and Order Setting Conditions of Release is amended and the curfew requirement is removed," US Magistrate Judge Douglas Frazier said in the order.

Instead of curfew, the court has obligated the defendant to keep stand-alone monitoring.

"You have no residential curfew, home detention, or home incarceration restrictions," the judge said. " However, you must comply with the location or travel restrictions as imposed by the court.

Stand-Alone Monitoring will require electronic monitoring or location monitoring with global positioning system (GPS) technology."

Gyetvay asked the court to lift an established curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., as well as ease domestic travel restrictions, according to the court papers.

The executive of Russian energy company Novatek was arrested by American authorities on September 23 on tax evasion charges related to $93 million he had saved in offshore accounts. The Justice Department alleges that Gyetvay was engaged in a scheme to defraud the US government by failing to disclose and pay taxes on those assets.

