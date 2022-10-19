US Jury Acquits Danchenko on All Charges of Lying to FBI - Sputnik Correspondent

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A US jury has acquitted Russian national Igor Danchenko, finding him "not guilty" on all four counts of making false statements to the FBI during the Trump-Russia collusion probe, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Tuesday.

On Friday, a US Federal judge dropped one of five counts against Danchenko, who in November pleaded "not guilty" to the charges of lying to the FBI about his role in the discredited "Steele dossier," which alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and the Kremlin during the 2016 US presidential election.

