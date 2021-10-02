UrduPoint.com

US-Led Alliances In Asia-Pacific Meant To Erode ASEAN-Centric Formats - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:50 PM

US-Led Alliances in Asia-Pacific Meant to Erode ASEAN-Centric Formats - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that new US-led alliances, like Quad and AUKUS, are seeking to undermine ASEAN-centric cooperation formats in the Asia-Pacific.

"One of the most fashionable trends today is the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies, which were invented by the United States and manifested in the Quad quartet ” the US, Japan, India, Australia ” and, more recently, the creation of the AUKUS bloc," Lavrov said in an address to the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy think thank.

All these aim to "blur the universal formats in the Asia-Pacific region, which for the past decades have existed under the auspices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," he added.

The Russian minister went on to describe this sort of an approach to regional politics as detrimental to the existing system and openly aimed at containing China.

Last month, the US, Australia and the United Kingdom announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. While the new trilateral bloc is ostensibly not aimed against anyone, China has expressed concern that AUKUS would undermine peace and security as well as intensify the arms race in the region.

Related Topics

India Australia Russia China United Kingdom Japan United States Race Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

Pakistan Shaheens for Sri Lanka tour named

59 minutes ago
 Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President ..

Majid Al Mansouri unanimously re-elected President of IAF

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will ..

Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will help India, UAE to serve large ..

2 hours ago
 Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

2 hours ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.