US, Mexico to Announce Joint Actions to Fight Irregular Migration, Smuggling - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The United States and Mexico will announce a range of joint actions to fight irregular migration and cross-border fentanyl smuggling after the upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador, a senior Biden administration official said.

Later on Tuesday, Biden will welcome Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House for bilateral talks on food security and immigration, among other issues.

"Following the meeting (between the presidents), we expect to announce joint actions to improve border infrastructure and address irregular migration, enhance law enforcement cooperation to disrupt the flow of fentanyl to both our countries and promote clean energy, economic innovation and prosperity," the official said on Monday.

The United States and Mexico will also commit to completing a multi-year joint border infrastructure modernization effort, the official also said.

The official pointed out that the Biden administration also wants to bring other countries on board to make specific commitments similar to those made by the United States and Mexico in terms of creating legal pathways for migration, which will be a point of discussion during the meeting.

The bilateral meeting will take place after Obrador skipped the Summit of the Americas in June because the United States refused to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The Mexican president described the exclusion of the three countries as "embarrassing" and "regrettable."