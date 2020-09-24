UrduPoint.com
US Must Compensate Iran's Losses If Washington Wants Back In Nuclear Pact - Zarif

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:43 PM

The United States must compensate the damage that Iran suffered if it wants to return to the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States must compensate the damage that Iran suffered if it wants to return to the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif told Sputnik.

When asked about Iran's potential expectations from Joe Biden if the Democratic candidate wins the US presidential election, Zarif said, "We are not concerned about who is in the White House, but we care about the American politics."

Iran will not give in to the United States as long as its policy is "based on the coercion and the withdrawal from international treaties," Zarif said.

The United States quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against Iran. Under the JCPOA, Iran was given reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

"The return of the United States to the nuclear deal is the first step that they should take. For this return, [the US] must compensate for damage that it caused to the Iranian nation, as well as for measures taken by the US to undermine the nuclear deal and promise to not do it again," Zarif added.

