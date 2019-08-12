US Must Extend Temporary Protected Status tor Honduran, Salvadorean Immigrants - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The United States must extend Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from El Salvador and Honduras, US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said on Monday upon the conclusion of his visit to the two countries.

"Temporary Protected Status for individuals from both countries must be immediately extended," Engel said in a statement.

Engel had joined House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a bipartisan delegation of US lawmakers who reviewed the positive impact of US assistance in addressing the long-term challenges that drive child and family migration to the United States as well as the immigrants' Temporary Protected Status.