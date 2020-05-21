US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shooter at Air Naval Station Corpus Christi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Navy is monitoring reports of a possible active shooter at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas, according to a message posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi," the Navy said. "More information to follow."