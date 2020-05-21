- Home
- US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shooter at Air Naval Station Corpus Christi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:39 PM
The US Navy is monitoring reports of a possible active shooter at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas, according to a message posted to Twitter on Thursday
"We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi," the Navy said. "More information to follow."