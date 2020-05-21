UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Aware Of Reports Of Possible Active Shooter At Air Naval Station Corpus Christi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:39 PM

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shooter at Air Naval Station Corpus Christi

The US Navy is monitoring reports of a possible active shooter at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas, according to a message posted to Twitter on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The US Navy is monitoring reports of a possible active shooter at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas, according to a message posted to Twitter on Thursday.

"We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi," the Navy said. "More information to follow."

Related Topics

Twitter Corpus Christi

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

2 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

2 minutes ago

Astra gets $1bn from US to fund coronavirus vaccin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.