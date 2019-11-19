US Navy Vice Adm. Richards Takes Over as New Head of Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) US Navy Vice Adm. Charles Richards has taken over as head of US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) while his predecessor has been promoted to become the next deputy head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at a ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base in the state of Nebraska.

"We have to adapt to a changing global environment," Vice Admiral Charles Richards said on taking over as STRATCOM chief. "Prepare to be tested may be on this tour, maybe on this watch."

Richards said the US armed forces had to concentrate on recapitalizing all elements of the triad - the US land, sea and air-based nuclear deterrent weapon delivery systems.

Previous US President Barack Obama approved a $1.7 billion 30-year program with that aim, which was inherited, re-approved and expanded by the current Trump administration.

US Air Force General John Hyten, the outgoing STRATCOM commander, attended the ceremony. Hyten has been appointed and approved by Congress as the next Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.