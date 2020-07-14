US, Norwegian Spy Planes Detected Over Barents Sea, Black Sea - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US and Norwegian spy planes were discovered in the sky over the Barents Sea and the Black Sea, the Russian national defense control center said Tuesday.

"On July 14, Russian airspace monitoring system detected airborne targets over the Barents and Black Seas as they were moving toward the Russian border," the center said.

According to the military, Russian fighter jets were scrambled. The intruders were identified as a US Boeing P-8 Poseidon and an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea, Norway's Lockheed P-3 Orion over the Barents Sea.