US Offers $10Mln for Information About Persons Responsible for 2020 Kenya Terror Attack

The United States is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of members of the Al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia) who conducted an attack against on US and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya in 2020, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States is offering up to $10 million for information leading to the capture of members of the Al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia) who conducted an attack against on US and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya in 2020, the US Department of State said in a statement on Thursday.

"The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Maalim Ayman or any individual who committed, attempted, or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the January 5, 2020 terrorist attack on US and Kenyan personnel at the Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya," the statement said.

US Army Specialist Henry Mayfield and Defense Department contractors Bruce Triplett and Dustin Harrison were killed in the attack, the statement said.

The State Department noted in the statement that Ayman is the leader of Jaysh Ayman, an Al-Shabab unit conducting terror attacks in Kenya and Somalia.

Ayman was responsible for preparing the January 2020 attack in Kenya and the State Department designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in November of that year, the statement said.