UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pharmacist Admits Attempt To Destroy Hundreds Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Pharmacist Admits Attempt to Destroy Hundreds of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A pharmacist in the US state of Wisconsin pleaded guilty to charges he attempted to make hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses ineffective by deliberately removing vials from a storage freezer, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"While working as a hospital pharmacist in Grafton, Wisconsin, on two successive overnight shifts in late December, [Steven] Brandenburg purposefully removed a box of COVID-19 vaccine vials manufactured by Moderna - which must be stored at specific cold temperatures to remain viable - from the hospital's refrigeration unit intending to render the vaccines inert and no longer effective," the release said on Tuesday.

After leaving the vaccines out for several hours each night, Brandenburg returned the vaccines to the freezer to be used in the hospital's vaccine clinic the following day. Before the full extent of Brandenburg's conduct was discovered, 57 people received doses of the vaccine from these vials, the release said.

Brandenburg said that he was skeptical of vaccines in general and the Moderna vaccine specifically - beliefs he had expressed to coworkers for the past two years, the release added.

Brandenburg faced two charges of tampering with consumer products to threaten others with death or bodily injury. Each count carries a maximum sentence of ten years in jail, according to the release.

Related Topics

Jail Grafton December From

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

2 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

2 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

4 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

5 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.