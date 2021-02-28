US Police Say 3 Officers Injured Supposedly by Blast of Unknown Nature in Kansas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Three police officers were injured during a house check in the United State's Kansas state as a result of what is believed to be an explosion of an unknown device, the local police department said on Sunday.

The officers were dispatched to check a vacant residence in Wichita, Kansas' largest city, at around 4 a.m. (10:00 GMT) when the incident occurred.

"After making entry into the residence, three officers sustained injuries from a possible explosion from an unknown device," Wichita Police said on Twitter.

The victims were hospitalized, with one of them in serious but stable condition and another one already released from the hospital, the police said.

According to follow-up tweets, the situation had been "contained," but a Swat team and negotiators were still at the scene.