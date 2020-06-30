UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pondering Additional 'targeted' Pandemic Aid: Mnuchin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:26 PM

US pondering additional 'targeted' pandemic aid: Mnuchin

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering further steps to provide aid to businesses and workers harmed by efforts to contain the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's administration is considering further steps to provide aid to businesses and workers harmed by efforts to contain the coronavirus, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.

Mnuchin said the "tremendous amount of funding" already approved by Congress is helping to shore up the economy, which should improve in the latter half of the year.

But any additional relief "would be targeted to certain industries that have been especially hard-hit by the pandemic, with a focus on jobs and putting all American workers who lost their jobs, through no fault of their own, back to work," he said in testimony prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee.

The Treasury secretary was due to appear alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss the massive CARES Act stimulus package approved in late March, which includes loan facilities for large companies as well as the Paycheck Protection Program for smaller businesses.

In his prepared statement, Powell stressed that containing the virus and restoring confidence were key to the economic recovery, along with "policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and to support the recovery for as long as needed." Mnuchin said the administration will soon begin "to have conversations about supplemental relief legislation. We look forward to working with Congress on a bipartisan basis in July on any further legislation that may be necessary."The secretary stressed data showing aid already released has helped spark a recovery, including creating 2.5 million jobs in May.

"While the unemployment rate is still historically high, we are seeing additional signs that conditions will improve significantly in the third and fourth quarters of this year," Mnuchin said.

Related Topics

Loan Trump Powell March May July Congress All Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

58 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

1 hour ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

3 hours ago

Minister appreciates online meeting on development ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.