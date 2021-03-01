UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Prioritizes Immigrant Visa Services After Biden Eased Restrictions - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Prioritizes Immigrant Visa Services After Biden Eased Restrictions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The State Department has started providing at least some immigrant visa services at 90 percent of its posts around the world as a priority next only to assisting US citizens, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services Julie Stufft told reporters on Monday.

Stufft said there are no general restrictions in place on issuing immigrant visas after President Joe Biden rescinded his predecessor's Proclamation 10014 that suspended the entry of immigrants deemed to be a risk to the US labor market during the coronavirus outbreak.

"More than 90 percent of our 136 immigrant visa-processing posts are processing at least some immigrant visa services.

.. Only 43 of 233 non-immigrant visa processing posts are processing routine non-immigrants," she said during a phone briefing.

Stufft explained that once US citizens are assisted, "immigrant visas are the next priority."

US consular workers will resume appointments for applicants who were affected Presidential Proclamation 10014, she said.

Stufft also described coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions as the main "bottleneck" for visa operations with applicants in China, Iran, Brazil, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom as well as the 26 countries of the Schengen area who are currently unable to enter the United States.

Related Topics

World Iran China Ireland Brazil United Kingdom South Africa United States Visa Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

6 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

21 minutes ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

36 minutes ago

SRTI Park launches first MEA Energy Innovation Hub

36 minutes ago

Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal W ..

40 minutes ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.