US Prioritizes Immigrant Visa Services After Biden Eased Restrictions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The State Department has started providing at least some immigrant visa services at 90 percent of its posts around the world as a priority next only to assisting US citizens, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services Julie Stufft told reporters on Monday.

Stufft said there are no general restrictions in place on issuing immigrant visas after President Joe Biden rescinded his predecessor's Proclamation 10014 that suspended the entry of immigrants deemed to be a risk to the US labor market during the coronavirus outbreak.

"More than 90 percent of our 136 immigrant visa-processing posts are processing at least some immigrant visa services.

.. Only 43 of 233 non-immigrant visa processing posts are processing routine non-immigrants," she said during a phone briefing.

Stufft explained that once US citizens are assisted, "immigrant visas are the next priority."

US consular workers will resume appointments for applicants who were affected Presidential Proclamation 10014, she said.

Stufft also described coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions as the main "bottleneck" for visa operations with applicants in China, Iran, Brazil, Ireland, South Africa and the United Kingdom as well as the 26 countries of the Schengen area who are currently unable to enter the United States.