US Probing Allegations of White House 'Bribery-for-Pardon' Scheme - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The US Justice Department is investigating allegations of a bribery-for-pardon scheme in the White House, unsealed redacted court documents revealed.

The scheme allegedly involves a "substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence," according to documents unsealed by US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday.

The Names of those targeted in the investigation were redacted.

The judge granted Federal prosecutors a court order earlier this year to access digital media devices to review communications related to the alleged "Bribery-for-pardon" scheme, the court document said.