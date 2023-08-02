US Provides Over $159Mln in Military, Humanitarian Aid to Moldova Over 31 Years - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States sent on Tuesday another batch of military equipment to Moldova, while the total amount of US military and humanitarian assistance to Chisinau reached over $159 million over the past 31 years, the US embassy in Moldova said.

"Today marks the delivery of donated military equipment from the United States to the Moldovan National Army. Over the last 31 years the United States government via United States European Command provided over $123 million in military assistance, training, and education and over $36 million in humanitarian assistance at the request of current and previous Moldovan governments," the embassy said on Twitter.

The embassy noted that the agreement for Tuesday's deliveries was made in 2019 and "is just one of the many ways the United States is proud to partner with Moldova for a more prosperous, democratic, and secure future for all Moldovans."

Last year, the Moldovan armed forces received 47 million Euros ($51.7 million) in aid through the European Peace Facility. In 2023, the European Union has pledged to provide the country with the same amount of assistance.