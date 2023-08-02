Open Menu

US Provides Over $159Mln In Military, Humanitarian Aid To Moldova Over 31 Years - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 04:00 AM

US Provides Over $159Mln in Military, Humanitarian Aid to Moldova Over 31 Years - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States sent on Tuesday another batch of military equipment to Moldova, while the total amount of US military and humanitarian assistance to Chisinau reached over $159 million over the past 31 years, the US embassy in Moldova said.

"Today marks the delivery of donated military equipment from the United States to the Moldovan National Army. Over the last 31 years the United States government via United States European Command provided over $123 million in military assistance, training, and education and over $36 million in humanitarian assistance at the request of current and previous Moldovan governments," the embassy said on Twitter.

The embassy noted that the agreement for Tuesday's deliveries was made in 2019 and "is just one of the many ways the United States is proud to partner with Moldova for a more prosperous, democratic, and secure future for all Moldovans."

Last year, the Moldovan armed forces received 47 million Euros ($51.7 million) in aid through the European Peace Facility. In 2023, the European Union has pledged to provide the country with the same amount of assistance.

Related Topics

Army Education Twitter European Union Chisinau Same United States Moldova 2019 All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

4 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

4 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

4 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

4 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

4 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

4 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

4 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

4 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

4 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World