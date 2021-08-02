UrduPoint.com

US Recruits Popular Online Streamers To Promote COVID-19 Vaccination Among Youth - Reports

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:00 AM

US Recruits Popular Online Streamers to Promote COVID-19 Vaccination Among Youth - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The White House has engaged an "influencer army" and bloggers in its personality-driven campaign to promote immunization against the coronavirus among youth and combat misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines that has flooded the internet, The New York Times (NYT) newspaper reported.

The NYT has learned that the White House invited through a third party over 50 Twitch streamers, TikTokers and YouTubers, as well as the 18-year-old pop star Olivia Rodrigo, with enormous audiences to partake in the campaign.

State and local governments also followed suit, focusing on "local micro influencers" who have 5,000 to 100,000 followers. The authorities pay them up to $1,000 a month for promoting coronavirus vaccines to their audiences, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

The US authorities started considering the influence of bloggers back in January, changing the influencer marketing tactics that President Joe Biden had used on the campaign trail toward promoting vaccinations. As a result, the White House decided to team up with Village Marketing and Made to Save, a national campaign aimed at promoting access to coronavirus vaccines.

After the authorities held several online briefings on the vaccines with online creators, singer Olivia urged her fans earlier in July to "actually get to a vaccination site."

To date, fewer than half of US citizens aged 18 to 39 are fully vaccinated and about 58% of those aged 12 through 17 have yet to receive a shot at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Internet Army White House New York SITE January July Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

India reports 40,134 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 198.02 million

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 August 2021

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2021

2 hours ago
 ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

13 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.