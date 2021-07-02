US Renews Travel Advisory For Guatemala, Warns Against Visiting Nicaragua - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States extended an earlier advisory for Guatemala with an added warning to not travel to Nicaragua, the State Department said on Thursday

"The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for Guatemala on July 1, 2021. The Department continues to advise travelers to not travel to Nicaragua. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on June 16, 2021," a department press release said.

The US renewed a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory for Nicaragua on Tuesday.

With Thursday's announcement, Guatemala remains subject to a Level 3 "reconsider travel" health advisory from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) due to elevated levels of COVID-19 and a similar warning from the State Department due to the prevalence of violent crime and gang activity, the release said.

The advisory designates three areas of Guatemala as especially high risk - areas that have been declared off-limits to US diplomatic personnel due to crime.