US Rep. Congressman Santos May Seek Reelection in 2024 Despite Probes - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Republican Congressman George Santos has filed documents to the Federal Election Commission to run for the 2024 elections to the US Congress despite the ongoing investigations against him, the Politico newspaper reported.

The submitted application provided Santos with the opportunity to seek another term, but does not guarantee he will use it, the newspaper reported, adding that the congressman's party was already demanding his resignation.

Applying to the Federal Election Commission will allow Santos to start raising funds for the election campaign, which could amount to about $700,000, the report said.

The congressman has not yet made any official statements about his election plans. In the event that Santos seeks congressional reelection, it is highly likely that he will face a barrage of criticism for his past actions, that includes, among other things, accusations of stealing money from veterans, conjuring up a credit card scam and falsely claiming to be Jewish, according to the newspaper.

In December 2022, Santos, a representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, admitted to lying on the campaign trail about parts of his biography, including his professional and educational experience. Among his various contested claims are having Ukrainian Jewish heritage and working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He also campaigned as an openly gay Republican in the general election for a seat in Congress while concealing a previous marriage to a woman, although The New York Times reported that some people familiar with findings about Santos wonder whether the wedding was for immigration purposes.

In light of these events, several investigations were launched against Santos at both federal and state levels. However, despite calls from fellow congressmen, Santos refutes the accusations, saying he is not going to give up his seat in the House of Representatives.

