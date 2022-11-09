US Republican Senator Mike Lee Wins Reelection In Utah - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) US Republican Senator Mike Lee will wins reelection in the state of Utah, Fox New projects.
As of late Tuesday night, six seats remain in play in the Senate, and Democrats and Republicans each control 47 seats in the Senate.
NBC news project Republicans will take control from Democrats in the House of Representatives.