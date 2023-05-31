US Reviewed 5,064 Export, Reexport License Applications on China in 2022, Denied 26%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US government reviewed more than 5,000 export and reexport license applications related to the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 2022 and denied or returned more than a quarter of them, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler said.

"For items, including commodities, software and technology (including domestic technology transfers, known as deemed exports), BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) and our interagency partners reviewed 5,064 export and reexport license applications. Of these, approximately 26 percent were denied or returned without action," Rozman Kendler said in prepared remarks before the US Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

In total, China-related license applications comprised approximately 13% of all applications reviewed by BIS last year, Rozman Kendler said.

She noted that the Commerce Department maintains comprehensive controls on the exports of sophisticated technologies to China.

Rozman Kendler also mentioned controls related to China's military activities and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs.

"In addition, BIS prohibits certain US person activities that would support WMD-related activities or military-intelligence end use or end users in the PRC, even if no items subject to our jurisdiction are involved, absent authorization," Rozman Kendler said.

The United States is considering license applications from exporters and reexporters who want to send items to China more seriously than in other cases, Rozman Kendler also said.

In 2022 an average processing time for such documents was about 90 days, against 43 days for other countries, she added.