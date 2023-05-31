UrduPoint.com

US Reviewed 5,064 Export, Reexport License Applications On China In 2022, Denied 26%

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 02:20 AM

US Reviewed 5,064 Export, Reexport License Applications on China in 2022, Denied 26%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US government reviewed more than 5,000 export and reexport license applications related to the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 2022 and denied or returned more than a quarter of them, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler said.

"For items, including commodities, software and technology (including domestic technology transfers, known as deemed exports), BIS (Bureau of Industry and Security) and our interagency partners reviewed 5,064 export and reexport license applications. Of these, approximately 26 percent were denied or returned without action," Rozman Kendler said in prepared remarks before the US Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

In total, China-related license applications comprised approximately 13% of all applications reviewed by BIS last year, Rozman Kendler said.

She noted that the Commerce Department maintains comprehensive controls on the exports of sophisticated technologies to China.

Rozman Kendler also mentioned controls related to China's military activities and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs.

"In addition, BIS prohibits certain US person activities that would support WMD-related activities or military-intelligence end use or end users in the PRC, even if no items subject to our jurisdiction are involved, absent authorization," Rozman Kendler said.

The United States is considering license applications from exporters and reexporters who want to send items to China more seriously than in other cases, Rozman Kendler also said.

In 2022 an average processing time for such documents was about 90 days, against 43 days for other countries, she added.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Exports China United States Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

42 minutes ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

3 hours ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

3 hours ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.