US said Russians 'prevented from exercising civil rights' in election

The US State Department cast doubt on the integrity of Russia's parliamentary election Monday, saying a government crackdown on critics had "prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights."

Washington, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The US State Department cast doubt on the integrity of Russia's parliamentary election Monday, saying a government crackdown on critics had "prevented the Russian people from exercising their civil and political rights.""The September 17-19 Duma elections in the Russian Federation took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings," said State Department spokesperson Ned price.