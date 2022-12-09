US Sanctions 3 Russia-Based Entities at Forefront of Acquiring Iranian Drones - Kirby

The United States is announcing that it is imposing sanctions on three Russia-based entities, including the country's Aerospace Forces, over their acquisition and use of Iranian drones, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States is announcing that it is imposing sanctions on three Russia-based entities, including the country's Aerospace Forces, over their acquisition and use of Iranian drones, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, we are announcing designations against three Russia-based entities that have been at the forefront of the acquisition and use of Iranian drones," Kirby said. "These targets include the Russian Aerospace Forces, the intended beneficiary of the Russia-Iran agreement on transferring drones and Russia's 924 State Center for unmanned aviation, which sent personnel to Iran, to train on Iranian drones."