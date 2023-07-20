Open Menu

US Sanctions 8 Senior Russian Officials - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

The US Department of State announced Thursday that it was imposing sanctions on additional Russian individuals and entities, including eight senior government officials, according to a factsheet

The eight officials include Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov; Deputy Minister of Economic Development Aleksey Khersontsev; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasiliy Osmakov; Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Snikkars; Deputy Finance Minister Leonid Gornin; Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin; Federal Security Service First Deputy Director Sergey Korolev; and Smolensk Govenor Vasiliy Anokhin.

