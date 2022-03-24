US Sanctions Dozens of Russian Defense Companies, 328 Members of State Duma - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 07:18 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian defense companies and on the 328 members of the Russian State Duma in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian defense companies and on the 328 members of the Russian State Duma in response to the special military operation in Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

"Today, in its latest action to impose severe costs on the Russian Federation for its illegal, unwarranted, and baseless war against Ukraine, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating key enablers of the invasion. This includes dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

In addition to designating 328 members of the State Duma today, OFAC is also designating the State Duma itself, the release said.

The sanctioned defense enterprises in Russia include Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC, Joint Stock Company NPO High Precision Systems, NPK Tekhmash OAO, Joint Stock Company Russian Helicopters and Joint Stock Company Kronshtadt.

