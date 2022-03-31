US Says Not Yet Ready To Talk About Possibility Of Becoming Security Guarantor For Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States is not yet ready to talk about the possibility of becoming a security guarantor for Ukraine, White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield said on Wednesday.
"There is nothing specific about security guarantee I can speak of at this time," she told a press briefing, when asked if Washington was ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.