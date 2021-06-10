US says offers $3 mn for information on Iraq attacks

The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq.

The announcement comes a day after an attack was carried out with three "explosive-laden" drones on Baghdad airport where US troops are deployed.