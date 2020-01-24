UrduPoint.com
US Seeks To Develop Hypersonic Weapons Years Earlier Than Previously Planned - Esper

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:04 PM

US Seeks to Develop Hypersonic Weapons Years Earlier Than Previously Planned - Esper

The US Defense Department is increasing investments and accelerating testing to develop hypersonic weapons years earlier than it previously planned, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The US Defense Department is increasing investments and accelerating testing to develop hypersonic weapons years earlier than it previously planned, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Friday.

"The Department nearly doubled its long-term investment - almost 5 billion more in [fiscal year] 2020 - for hypersonic weapons alone over the next five years. Our 2021 budget will be even stronger," Esper said. "We have significantly ramped up flight testing and other experimentations so that we can accelerate the delivery of this capability in all its forms to our warfighters years earlier than previously planned."

