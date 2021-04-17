US Sees Russian Sanctions on US as 'Escalatory,' Reserves Right to Retaliate - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States sees Russia's retaliatory sanctions as escalatory and reserves the right to retaliate, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Today's announcement by the Russian government was escalatory and regrettable," the spokesperson said on Friday.

"It is not in our interest to get into an escalatory cycle, but we reserve the right to respond to any Russian retaliation against the United States."

In response to the US sanctions against Russia, Moscow banned eight US citizens from entering the country, including US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and FBI Director Christopher Wray.