US Sees Troubling Signs On North Korea, But Prepared To Be Flexible - Craft

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Sees Troubling Signs on North Korea, But Prepared to Be Flexible - Craft

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The United States stands ready to be flexible in terms of diplomacy with North Korea, regardless of the troubling signs Pyongyang has been demonstrating, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft told reporters on Wednesday.

"While the United States has sought to engage in robust diplomacy with the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], we have seen deeply troubling signs that they are headed in a different direction," Craft said ahead of a Security Council meeting on North Korea. "We have not asked North Korea to do everything before we do anything. We are prepared to be flexible, but we cannot solve this problem alone."

Craft added that North Korea must do its part toward denuclearization and avoid further provocations.

