US Sees WHO in Central Role in Pandemic Fight, Vows to Support Organization - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The United States believes that the World Health Organization (WHO) has a central role to play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to strengthening the organization, Rodney Hunter, Political Coordinator at the US Mission to the United Nations said in a Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The WHO must play a central role in our combined response to this pandemic," Hunter said. "As a WHO member state, the United States will work closely with all of you to ensure the WHO is strengthened and reformed appropriately, not only to face this current challenge but also to effectively stand up to other challenges yet to come.

Hunter also said that the United States looks forward to working with the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, COVAX and Gavi Vaccine Alliance to help facilitate a rapid vaccine rollout worldwide.

US President Joe Biden immediately upon taking office on January 20 announced the United States will rejoin the WHO, reversing the move by former President Donald Trump to exit the organization.