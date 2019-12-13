UrduPoint.com
US Senate Confirms John Sullivan As Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:17 AM

US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Ambassador to Russia

The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of John Sullivan to be the new US ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of John Sullivan to be the new US ambassador to Russia.

The Senate voted 70-22 to confirm Sullivan's nomination.

Sullivan, who prior to his appointment served as deputy secretary of state, replaces Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow on October 3.

Speaking on Tuesday during his visit to the US, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Sullivan as a very highly professional diplomat and said that Moscow would be happy to cooperate with him.

