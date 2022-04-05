UrduPoint.com

US Senate To Begin Debate On Nomination Of Ketanji Brown Jackson To Supreme Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 09:58 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The US Senate on Tuesday voted to move into Executive Session in order to consider the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, beginning debate on whether to confirm her to the bench as a replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The Senate decided in a vote of 53-47 to proceed to Executive Session, moving forward the process of considering Jackson's nomination as a full chamber. Democrats were joined by Senators Suzanne Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski in voting to move forward the nomination.

Jackson's nomination was discharged from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday after a tie vote along partisan lines.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell in March said he cannot support Jackson's nomination. Republicans have criticized Jackson for her activist judicial philosophy and for allegedly being lenient in sentencing those found guilty on child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

US President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to the Supreme Court in February after Justice Breyer announced his upcoming retirement, fulfilling his campaign promise to nominate the first black woman to the bench.

