US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Counter Chinese Influence on Pacific Islands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) US Senate Armed Services Committee member Joni Ernst included measures in the fiscal year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to counter Chinese influence on Pacific island countries, the lawmaker said on Monday.

The legislation dubbed the Connecting Oceania's Nations with Vanguard Exercises and National Empowerment (CONVENE) Act, was included in the FY24 NDAA, Ernst said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The strategic location of these islands is integral to our national security, but the lack of direct security channels between our nations creates risk. Through increased coordination, my bipartisan effort will strengthen cooperation and help counter and expose Chinese coercion," the statement said.

The United States must ensure its relationships with Pacific island countries are not "corrupted" by China, the statement said. China's activity in the region necessitates a US response, the statement added.

The CONVENE Act would aid the formation of National Security Councils to coordinate between Pacific island countries and the US on counter malign influence and security activities, the statement said.

The legislation would also enable increased coordination with Compacts of Free Association (COFA) nations - the Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau - on humanitarian, law enforcement, counterintelligence and maritime security issues, the statement said.

In addition, the legislation requires the use of Defense Department-approved technical equipment to prevent Chinese monitoring of US activity, allows the US to share information with COFA nations to counter malign activities and supports further integration between US and COFA national security apparatuses, the statement said.

The US Senate and House of Representatives both passed their versions of the FY24 NDAA last month, setting the stage for the pieces of legislation to be reconciled before presentation to the president. Both bills authorized approximately $886 billion in US defense funding and set policies on how the funding could be spent.