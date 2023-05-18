US Should Help Serbia Get Closer to Euro-Atlantic Community - State Dept.

US national interests require pushing Serbia get closer to the Euro-Atlantic community and to reduce Russian influence there, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said on Thursday

"Our history has been difficult, and our relationship has not always been easy. Yet it is in our interest to help Serbia to realize its full potential and come closer to the Euro-Atlantic community," Chollet said during the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Russian influence, including disinformation, remains one of the major challenges Serbia is currently facing, along with corruption, he added.

Chollet pointed out Washington's commitment to deepening its partnership with Belgrade. He also underscored that Serbia must fulfill its promises to build constructive relations with all its neighbors, including Kosovo.

US official emphasized that the resolution of differences between Serbia and Kosovo remains an essential condition in terms of meeting their European aspirations. He underscored that the US recognizes Kosovo as an independent state and described the EU-facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina as the best path to a Euro-Atlantic future and durable peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans.