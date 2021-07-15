US Slams Taliban Murder of Afghan Commandos as 'Atrocious', Says 'No Doubt' Video Real

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United States condemns the killing of the Afghan commandos at the hands of the Taliban group (banned in Russia), US State Department spokesman Ned price said, adding that there is no doubt that the footage circulated by media was authentic.

Earlier in the day, CNN posted a video allegedly showing Taliban fighters execute 22 members of the Afghan Special Forces unit. The killings reportedly took place on June 16 in Faryab province, in the north of the country close to Turkmenistan. The Taliban, in the meantime, denied the executions.

"The video - which I should say we don't have any reason to doubt - depicts horrifying scenes, the killing - in this case - the slaughter of unarmed individuals is an atrocious act, an outrageous sight and of course, we condemn it," Price said.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year. In early July, the Pentagon said that the US has withdrawn over 95% of American military personnel and equipment from Afghanistan.