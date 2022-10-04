UrduPoint.com

US, South Korea Condemn Firing Of Ballistic Missile By North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

US, South Korea Condemn Firing of Ballistic Missile by North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the  launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea over Japan on Tuesday a serious provocation during the phone conversation, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in statement.

"Both ministers resolutely condemn the present firing, and underline that it constitutes a direct violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and a serious provocation, threatening the whole world and the security of the entire international community," the South Korean Foreign Ministry's official statement declared.

The two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperation and to work with Japan in order to obtain a UN Security Council response to North Korea's ballistic missile firing.

Blinken and Park also committed to supporting the common defense potential of South Korea and the United States, and to strengthen the two countries' defense cooperation.

In early hours on Tuesday, media reported that North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew over Japan's territory and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

North Korea has intensified launches of ballistic missiles and other projectiles in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, Pyongyang has conducted 23 missiles tests, including four tests last week, compared to eight missiles tests last year. Tuesday's test is the first missile launch over Japan since 2017.

Related Topics

Firing World United Nations Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

7 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

47 minutes ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.