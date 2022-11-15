US Space Program Orders 15Mln More Pounds of Liquid Hydrogen for Rocket Fuel - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The US space program has ordered 15 million Pounds of liquid hydrogen as additional fuel for its booster rockets, NASA announced in a press release.

"NASA has awarded contracts to Air Products and Chemicals of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Linde of Danbury, Connecticut to supply up to approximately 15 million pounds of liquid hydrogen for use at facilities across the agency," the release said on Monday.

The contracts are worth up to $57.3 million for Air Products and Chemicals and $29.1 million for Linde, the space agency said.

"Each contract begins (on) December 1 and consists of a two-year base period followed by an option period that, if exercised, would extend the contract to November 30, 2025," the release said.

Under the contracts, Air Products and Chemicals will supply up to about 13.1 million pounds (5.94 million kilograms) of liquid hydrogen to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, while Linde will deliver up to approximately 1.89 million pounds (nearly 0.86 million kilograms) of it to the agency's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the release added.