US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov To Meet Tomorrow Night At Arctic Council Gathering

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:30 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price confirmed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tomorrow night on the margins of the Arctic Council in Iceland.

"Secretary Blinken will have an opportunity to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow night on the margins of the Arctic Council," Price said in a statement on Tuesday.

Price said the meeting will indicate whether the United States can achieve a relationship with Russia that is more stable and predictable.

The bilateral meeting will take place after the final Arctic Council event tomorrow evening, Price noted.

Lavrov said in earlier remarks that he plans to discuss the current Israeli-Palestinian tensions during thee bilateral meeting in Reykjavik.

