UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Georgia Certifies Runoff Elections Solidifying Democrats Control Of Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

US State of Georgia Certifies Runoff Elections Solidifying Democrats Control of Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US state of Georgia has certified the results of the runoff elections held earlier this month in which Democrats captured both of the state's US Senate seats, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

On January 5, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock captured the traditionally Republican-held seats giving Democrats control of the US Senate with a 50-50 split in seats between the two political parties and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote in her position as Senate president.

"The Georgia Secretary of State' Office today certified the results for the January 5, 2021 runoff," the statement said. "The Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and Federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."

Following the inauguration of President-elect joe Biden, the Democratic Party will wield control over the US House of Representatives, Senate and the White House until, at least, the 2022 interim elections.

Related Topics

Senate Vote White House Split Georgia January Democrats From

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

22 minutes ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

11 minutes ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

14 minutes ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

14 minutes ago

Consumer Confidence Index at highest level since 2 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Registers First 2 Cases of UK-Linked Strain ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.