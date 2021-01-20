US State of Georgia Certifies Runoff Elections Solidifying Democrats Control of Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The US state of Georgia has certified the results of the runoff elections held earlier this month in which Democrats captured both of the state's US Senate seats, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

On January 5, Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock captured the traditionally Republican-held seats giving Democrats control of the US Senate with a 50-50 split in seats between the two political parties and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote in her position as Senate president.

"The Georgia Secretary of State' Office today certified the results for the January 5, 2021 runoff," the statement said. "The Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for state and Federal offices are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county."

Following the inauguration of President-elect joe Biden, the Democratic Party will wield control over the US House of Representatives, Senate and the White House until, at least, the 2022 interim elections.