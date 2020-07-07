UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Governor Declares Emergency, Activates 1,000 Troops To Quell Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

US State of Georgia Governor Declares Emergency, Activates 1,000 Troops to Quell Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The US state of Georgia has declared an emergency and mobilized 1,000 National Guard troops after a Fourth of July holiday weekend that saw five people killed by gunfire and at least 25 more wounded, Governor Brian Kemp said in an executive order.

"Today Governor Kemp issued Executive Order 07.06.20.01, which declares a State of Emergency across Georgia and authorizes the activation of as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops," the governor's office said in a statement on Monday.

The governor's action followed weeks of dramatically increased violent crime and property destruction in the city of Atlanta, culminating in the July Fourth weekend which saw over 30 Georgians wounded by gunfire, including five confirmed dead, the statement explained.

"Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead. This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first," Kemp said.

The Georgia Guard will provide support at state buildings, including the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor's Mansion and will allow state law enforcement personnel to increase patrols on roadways and throughout communities, especially those in Atlanta, the statement said.

More Stories From World

