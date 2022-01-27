UrduPoint.com

US State Of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Women During Robbery - Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:23 PM

US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Women During Robbery - Attorney General

The US state of Oklahoma executed death row inmate Donald Grant for murdering two women during a robbery at a hotel in 2001, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The US state of Oklahoma executed death row inmate Donald Grant for murdering two women during a robbery at a hotel in 2001, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Thursday.

"The State's execution of Donald Grant was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning," O'Connor said in a statement.

"Justice is now served for Brenda McElyea, Suzette Smith, and the people of Oklahoma."

Grant was executed by lethal injection, the third in Oklahoma since the practice resumed in the state last year.

Grant, 46, killed McLeyea, the manager of the hotel, and Smith, the front desk clerk, during a robbery to bail his girlfriend out of jail, according to media reports.

Experts for Grant's defense attorneys diagnosed him as schizophrenic but the state's experts claimed the diagnosis was false.

Related Topics

Jail Hotel Robbery Women Media

Recent Stories

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Man Utd winger Diallo joins Rangers on loan

38 seconds ago
 New Russian Strike Drone Sirius to Make Maiden Fli ..

New Russian Strike Drone Sirius to Make Maiden Flight in May This Year - Develop ..

40 seconds ago
 Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Fir ..

Russia Intends to Continue Dialogue With West, Firmly Defend Positions - Foreign ..

41 seconds ago
 UK court jails man for assault on govt pandemic ad ..

UK court jails man for assault on govt pandemic adviser

43 seconds ago
 Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting ..

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Ta ..

4 minutes ago
 Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat ..

Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>