US State of Oklahoma Executes Man Who Killed 2 Women During Robbery - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The US state of Oklahoma executed death row inmate Donald Grant for murdering two women during a robbery at a hotel in 2001, Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Thursday.

"The State's execution of Donald Grant was carried out with zero complications at 10:16 this morning," O'Connor said in a statement.

"Justice is now served for Brenda McElyea, Suzette Smith, and the people of Oklahoma."

Grant was executed by lethal injection, the third in Oklahoma since the practice resumed in the state last year.

Grant, 46, killed McLeyea, the manager of the hotel, and Smith, the front desk clerk, during a robbery to bail his girlfriend out of jail, according to media reports.

Experts for Grant's defense attorneys diagnosed him as schizophrenic but the state's experts claimed the diagnosis was false.