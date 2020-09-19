US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Dies of Pancreatic Cancer at 87 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 at her home in the US Capital, the court said in a statement.

"Ginsburg died... due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," the release said on Friday.

The liberal-leaning justice's death opens a vacancy on the 9-seat high court, which already has 5 conservatives.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.