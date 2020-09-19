US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer At 87 - Statement
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer at the age of 87 at her home in the US Capital, the court said in a statement.
"Ginsburg died... due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," the release said on Friday.
The liberal-leaning justice's death opens a vacancy on the 9-seat high court, which already has 5 conservatives.
Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton.