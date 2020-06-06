US to Allow 2 Chinese Passenger Flights Per Week - Transportation Department

(@FahadShabbir)

The US government will allow two Chinese passenger flights into the United States each week as a reciprocal response to similar actions from Beijing, the Department of Transportation said in an order published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US government will allow two Chinese passenger flights into the United States each week as a reciprocal response to similar actions from Beijing, the Department of Transportation said in an order published on Friday.

"The US Department of Transportation is modifying the decision reached in Order 2020-6-1 to permit Chinese carriers to operate, in the aggregate, a total of two weekly round-trip scheduled passenger flights to and from the United States, an aggregate level of scheduled passenger services that would be equivalent to that permitted by Chinese aviation authorities for US carriers," the order said.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Department proposed suspending all scheduled Chinese civilian airline flights to and from the United States. At present, only four Chinese airlines and no US airlines are operating regular flights between the two countries.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Thursday that foreign airline companies would be allowed once-a-week flights into one city of their choosing starting on Monday. There are 32 cities on the list of allowed destinations including Beijing, Shanghai, Shijiazhuang, Wuhan and Zhengzhou.

Hours after the United States proposed suspending all Chinese airline flights, the Chinese aviation regulator said it would ease novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions to allow more foreign carriers to fly in the country.

In March, the CAAC ordered that each foreign airline operate only one route to China with no more than one flight per week. Chinese airlines were allowed to maintain one route to any country with no more than one weekly flight each.