US To Allow Entry To Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - State Dept.

US to Allow Entry to Those Fully Vaccinated With WHO-, FDA-Approved Shots - State Dept.

Starting November 8, the United States will allow entry only to those foreign nationals who have been fully immunized with a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved by either the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO), State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Starting November 8, the United States will allow entry only to those foreign nationals who have been fully immunized with a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved by either the food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO), State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The CDC's (the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website explains that for the purposes of entry into the United States, the accepted vaccines will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO emergency use listing vaccines," Price said during a press briefing.

